Vigil held for West Michigan woman killed in Times Square crash

Posted 9:46 PM, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:56PM, May 19, 2017

PAW PAW, Mich. — A West Michigan community gathered Friday to mourn an 18-year-old woman killed while on vacation in New York City.

Alyssa Elsman, of Portage, was one of nearly two dozen people hit by a man driving on the sidewalk in Times Square. Elsman’s 13-year-old sister was among the 22 other people injured.

Alyssa Elsman

Dozens of people were at the Amphitheater in Paw Paw Friday to pay their respects to Elsman.

Richard Rojas, 26, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

