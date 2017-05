× Busy Battle Creek intersection remains shut all weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The intersection of Morgan Avenue and Sigel Street remains closed to traffic, and the city said it is expected to remain so until Tuesday, May 23.

The intersection is closed one block away in every direction. Those driving in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The closure continues after a large water main break on Wednesday. Water main repairs and road reconstruction are continuing through this weekend.