Paralyzed Calvin College student walks at graduation

Posted 6:57 PM, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12PM, May 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paralyzed from the chest down, Garrett Bazany raised his hand in triumph as he walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Calvin College on Saturday.

Bazany, who is from Grand Haven, received a standing ovations from the crowd of nearly 5,000 people in Van Noord Arena as he walked across the stage with the help of his walker.

At 15 years old, Bazany seriously hurt himself in a trampoline accident, which caused paralysis from his chest down. He's been going through rehabilitative therapy ever since. His goal now is to become a physician's assistant to be able to work closely with patients, according to Calvin officials.

Though he spent his college career in a wheelchair, Bazany was involved with dance guild, went on a medical missions trip to Tijuana and wakeboards and water skis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s