Scattered storms through tomorrow morning

Posted 9:16 AM, May 20, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s started off fairly pleasant this morning, but rain is impending for this afternoon and will continue through tomorrow afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder could be here as early as 11 this morning, but this isn’t something that’s going to last all day.  I would expect periods of moderate rainfall today, so keep an umbrella handy.

After a brief period of no rain this afternoon, expect a wider coverage area for your plans this evening.  This would be the best time for thunderstorms to develop.  It’s possible that a couple of stronger ones will develop, but severe weather is unlikely.

Rain continues this morning.  Details and timing in your video forecast:

