Scattered storms through tomorrow morning

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s started off fairly pleasant this morning, but rain is impending for this afternoon and will continue through tomorrow afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder could be here as early as 11 this morning, but this isn’t something that’s going to last all day. I would expect periods of moderate rainfall today, so keep an umbrella handy.

After a brief period of no rain this afternoon, expect a wider coverage area for your plans this evening. This would be the best time for thunderstorms to develop. It’s possible that a couple of stronger ones will develop, but severe weather is unlikely.

