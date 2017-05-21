× 1 dead, 1 critical after crash at 28th and Burlingame

WYOMING, Mich. — One person was killed and another was critically injured when an elderly driver ran a stop light at a busy intersection at midday Sunday.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a serious traffic crash on 28th Street Southwest at Burlingame Avenue Southwest. The investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle driven by an 86-year-old woman from Grandville ran the stop light and struck a northbound vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of the northbound vehicle — Shirley Stebbins, 80, of Wyoming — was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Wyoming Public Safety.