Holland couple awaits wedding video for nearly three years

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Bri and Lee Huizenga will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on July 27th. Her parents knew she really wanted to capture the big day on video. So they paid a Grand Blanc wedding videographer $5,500 to film the whole day. However, they said the DVDs never arrived.

"It was Style and Motion and suggested by our wedding planner. So on first impression he was very impressive. [We] looked at some of his work, and it all looked good," Lee Huizenga said.

After they said 'I do,' they said videographer Aaron Mayberry posted a 2-minute trailer on Facebook but never sent them their DVDs.

Rose Oswald, Bri’s mother, said she knew these things take time. But she said Mayberry, who she paid $5,500 dollars, failed to communicate with them. Oswald said when he did communicate, he just spoke in circles.

"Getting around Christmas [time], we were beginning to wonder when this was going to be finished,” Oswald said.

Lee said, "It kind of got to be too long so we started asking questions. 'When do we get?' There was promises. 'Oh, it's in the mail.’ ‘We're busy.’ ‘It's almost done.’ ‘It's in the mail.’ ‘It's on the way.’"

A year and a half after tying the knot, the family said they asked the wedding planner to contact Mayberry. They said he then claimed to have mailed it twice.

At that point, they said Mayberry posted a feature clip online. However, they said it’s not the full package of what they paid for per the contract, and they said nothing ever came in the mail. They said they even confirmed their address with him.

"I really don't know. I don't know why you would not want to send someone their wedding videos. I, I don't know,” Oswald said.

Bri said, "It's our wedding day. One day... if we do have kids one day, I want to be able to show my kids.”

Lee said, "It's disheartening. I feel like we're not going to get it unless we do something really drastic."

So the Oswalds reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers. We reached out to Mayberry on two listed numbers and didn't hear back from him. However, we did receive a call from his now-former business partner who said she was unaware of this situation. She said she went ahead and overnighted the DVDs to the family. She was apologetic.

The Problem Solvers plan to follow up with the Huizengas during the coming week to see that they got their full package.