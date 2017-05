Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - You've likely heard of Mitten Brewing, but how about the Mitten Foundation?

Each month, the organization partners with a different local non-profit to raise money and awareness for the cause.

This month, the group is collecting donations for school uniforms for Harrison Park School.

On Monday, May 22nd, stop by Mitten Brewery for a beer or some food, and 50% of all sales will be donated to the foundation.

For event details, visit the Mitten Foundation Facebook page.