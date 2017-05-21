Running for the Rickers: Helping two brothers with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes on Sunday to help a family whose two sons are fighting cancer.

A 5-K event for the boys began at Cedar Springs Middle School. Brison Ricker and his parents stood at the end of the family's driveway to offer high-fives and words of encouragement to the runners as they passed by.

In January 2016, Brison was diagnosed with a non-curable form of brain cancer called DIPG. Just months later, two days before Christmas that year, his brother Preston was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Since then, the community has rallied around the boys, hosting several fundraisers and raising more than $100,000 on a GoFundMe Page.

The family says, the support from those around them has been incredible.

"It means a lot, it means that I have a lot of support and everyone's got my back and I've got this fight," said Brison. "Thank you for everyone that's doing this run for me."

Sunday's event ended up raising more than $12,000 to help out with the family's ongoing medical costs.