Taco Boy turns 50! Celebrate with special prices and giveaways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Taco Boy, a staple in the Plainfield area for decades, is turning 50! Celebrate with them as they offer special prices and giveaways.

Wednesday, Taco Boy is offering $.67 tacos from 2 – 6 p.m., in honor of their start in 1967.

Along with the special one-day prices, fans of the Mexican restaurant can also enter to win prizes and giveaways including gift cards and a 50-inch television.

Taco Boy is located at 3475 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

