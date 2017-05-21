Taco Boy turns 50! Celebrate with special prices and giveaways

Posted 9:18 AM, May 21, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Taco Boy, a staple in the Plainfield area for decades, is turning 50! Celebrate with them as they offer special prices and giveaways.

Wednesday, Taco Boy is offering $.67 tacos from 2 – 6 p.m., in honor of their start in 1967.

Along with the special one-day prices, fans of the Mexican restaurant can also enter to win prizes and giveaways including gift cards and a 50-inch television.

Taco Boy is located at 3475 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s