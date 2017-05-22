Dr. Bitner to discuss healthy aging at Doctor Dialogues on Wednesday

Posted 11:01 AM, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00AM, May 22, 2017

If you're like most women, you're probably so buys taking care of everyone else in your family your own wellbeing and health tend to fall last.

Women need to make sure their health is a priority, and Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, encourages other women to do the same.

Dr. Bitner, along with several other medical professionals, will be speaking at Doctor Dialogue on Wednesday, May 24. Those who attend will learn and be able to ask questions about women's health including topics about sex, weight loss, heart health, and more.

Dr. Bitner will be teaching a seminar about healthy aging in women, and the steps they can take to keep feeling young.

Doctor Dialogue will be happening at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin College from 6 to 8:30 p.m. If you can't make it to the event, Spectrum Health will be streaming the discussion on Facebook Live.

The event is free, but registration is required and slots are filling up fast.

