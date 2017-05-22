× Former WMU football player sentenced for armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University football player has been sentenced for his role in an armed robbery.

Ronald George will spend at least 32 months in prison and could spend up to 10 years for armed robbery. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March. In exchange for the plea, charges of home invasion and larceny were dropped in exchange for cooperation with police in the case.

George and Bryson White were accused of robbing a woman last August in her apartment near the university campus. Both were kicked off the team.

White also pleaded guilty to armed robbery earlier this month. He is expected to be sentenced in July.