× GOP businesswoman Lena Epstein to run for Senate in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In her announcement Monday, the 35-year-old said Michigan is ready for another outsider with business experience after helping elect Donald Trump president.

Epstein is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., a large distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants based in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. The political newcomer has not held elective office but was a co-chair of Trump’s Michigan campaign.

She says in a statement that “politicians have failed us” and she will “take the fight directly to” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who is expected to seek a fourth term in 2018 and who coasted to re-election in 2006 and 2012.

Epstein is the first Republican to enter the Senate race.