GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman’s death in Grand Rapids is being investigated by police Monday evening.

Police say the body of a woman in her early 20s was found after 4 p.m. behind the Lake Forest Apartments complex.

Her death is being considered suspicious while they investigate. They’re looking into it being medical-related as a possibility, but won’t know for sure until the autopsy is done.

Police say they’re not looking for any suspects.

The woman has not been identified yet.