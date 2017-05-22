Live – Ford Motor Co. introduces former Steelcase CEO as new Ford CEO

Official: Storm triggered sensor that halted roller coaster

Posted 9:48 AM, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49AM, May 22, 2017

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Over Texas says stormy weather including high winds triggered a safety sensor that halted a new roller coaster and left eight riders stranded for hours.

The 120-foot-tall (36-meter-tall) Joker ride shut down early Saturday during an overnight high school senior event at the park in Arlington, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Dallas. Firefighters using ladder trucks reached the riders and helped them down in a three-hour process during rainy weather.

The Joker ride, named for a DC Comics villain, debuted over the weekend.

Park spokeswoman Sharon Parker says headwinds caused sensors to stop the roller coaster at a safe location on the track and that the ride reopened Sunday after inspectors checked it was safe to operate.

