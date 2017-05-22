One dead, one seriously injured in road rage shooting incident near Sparta car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- One victim has died and the other is seriously injured from the incident Monday morning where two people allegedly shot near Sparta Chevrolet on M-37 near Sparta, according to police.

According to officials, the alleged shooter called 911 and alerted police to the incident that occurred just before 3:30 a.m.

Since the shooting, M-37 has been closed between Sparta Avenue and 13 Mile. The intersection of Baumhoff Avenue and M-37 is also closed. Traffic is being routed onto 13 Mile and Sparta Avenue.