One dead, one seriously injured in road rage shooting incident near Sparta car dealership

Posted 3:49 AM, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:23AM, May 22, 2017

SPARTA, Mich. -- One victim has died and the other is seriously injured from the incident Monday morning where two people allegedly shot near Sparta Chevrolet on M-37 near Sparta, according to police.

According to officials, the alleged shooter called 911 and alerted police to the incident that occurred just before 3:30 a.m.

Since the shooting, M-37 has been closed between Sparta Avenue and 13 Mile. The intersection of Baumhoff Avenue and M-37 is also closed. Traffic is being routed onto 13 Mile and Sparta Avenue.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s