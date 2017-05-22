Police warn about fake $100 bills in SW Michigan

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – Police are warning residents and businesses of fake $100 circulating around southwest Michigan.

The Dowagiac Police Department reports they have been called out on six separate cases this year.

They say the majority of the fake bills are marked “For Motion Picture Use Only”. Several times the bills were passed to citizens for items being sold privately. Police say they were twice used at local businesses. They also say the bills have been passed outside of the Dowagiac city limits as well.

If you come across one of the fake bills, you should contact your local police department or the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.