Supreme Court rejects businesses’ challenge to Michigan tax

Posted 10:26 AM, May 22, 2017, by

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder testifies on the tainted water scandal in the city of Flint, Michigan, during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 17, 2016. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting challenges by IBM, Goodyear and other businesses seeking more than $1 billion in tax refunds from Michigan.

The justices on Monday turned away the companies’ appeal of state court rulings that upheld changes the state made to the way business taxes are assessed.

The companies said they were being treated unfairly because the state retroactively changed its tax laws.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a measure into law in 2014 that affected business taxes back to 2008. The law was upheld by a Michigan appeals court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s