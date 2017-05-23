Discover a variety of wildlife at Saul Lake Bog Nature Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Living in an urban area like Grand Rapids make people think that conservation efforts to preserve natural resources are far away, but places like Saul Lake Bog Nature Center prove differently.

A lot of work goes into managing the environment of nature preserves like Saul Lake Bog, and that's why the Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to increasing public knowledge on what the community can do to help.

Saul Lake Bog Nature Center is a 120 acre nature preserve that is mostly a bog habitat. A bog is a special type of wetland that has acidic water, which means only certain plants and animals can live there.

The bog is covered heavily with moss floating above the wetlands, making the land look like a floating mat that people can walk on. When people set foot on the land, little do people realize that there's about 60 feet of water beneath their feet.

Leigh Ann went to visit the Saul Lake Bog Nature Center to learn how they work closely with organizations like West Michigan Land Conservancy to keep the land save, clean, and thriving.

Saul Lake Bog Nature Center is located near 10471 Six Mile Road in Rockford.

For more information about the great work Michigan Wildlife Council highlights around the state, visit hereformioutdoors.org.