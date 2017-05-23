GRPD arrest 3 suspects in connection to online deal gone bad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three arrests were made in connection to an online deal gone bad last weekend.

Grand Rapids police say they have three suspects in custody from an armed robbery Saturday, in which police say a meeting arranged using the mobile app ‘Offer Up’ went south after a suspect pulled out a gun and shot a 25-year-old man in the leg.

This happened Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Francis Avenue SE. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the suspects ran away.

The three suspects were identified by police Tuesday as Anthony Tate, 26, Steven McClain III, 22, and Thalia Martinez, 20.

All three have warrants out for armed robbery. Tate also has warrants for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClain III was also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

They’re expected to be arraigned on several felonies as early as Wednesday.