BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The man found dead outside a Battle Creek warehouse has been identified.

Police say Robert Krutul, 57, was found dead at the bottom of a loading dock at the Behnke warehouse between Union and Nevada Streets Saturday afternoon.

Police believe Krutul may have fallen. They say that Krutul was known to have a medical issue that had caused him to fall on previous occasions.

Police are asking that anyone who saw Krutul on Saturday to call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.