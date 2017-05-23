Man in wheelchair goes on racist rant in Reno airport

RENO, Nevada – A wheelchair-bound man at the airport in Reno, Nevada was captured on video making racist remarks to a man speaking Spanish.

Bi-lingual passenger Hector Torres said he was talking to his mother on the phone while waiting to board a flight. Moments later, the man, referred to “Mike” in the video, began to yell racial slurs and profanities. At one point, he even appeared to physically assault Torres.

When police arrived, Torres decided against pressing charges. “Mike” did not get on the same flight as Torres.

The airport said in a statement that the altercation is under investigation.