Man in wheelchair goes on racist rant in Reno airport

Posted 12:35 PM, May 23, 2017, by

RENO, Nevada – A wheelchair-bound man at the airport in Reno, Nevada was captured on video making racist remarks to a man speaking Spanish.

Bi-lingual passenger Hector Torres said he was talking to his mother on the phone while waiting to board a flight.  Moments later, the man, referred to “Mike” in the video, began to yell racial slurs and profanities.  At one point, he even appeared to physically assault Torres.

When police arrived, Torres decided against pressing charges.  “Mike” did not get on the same flight as Torres.

The airport said in a statement that the altercation is under investigation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s