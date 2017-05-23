Man wanted for weapons offensives ran into Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A wanted man allegedly ran into a house in a Kalamazoo neighborhood after being stopped by police.

Kalamazoo police say they tried to pull over a 28-year-old man with warrants out for his arrest shortly after 8 p.m. They say the man ran out of his vehicle and into a home in the 1100 block of Staples Street.

The warrants out for his arrest are for weapons offensives.

Police couldn’t say if the home was occupied when the man ran inside. They are trying to talk him into coming out.

This is a developing story.