Michigan to receive nearly $400,000 in Target settlement

Posted 4:07 PM, May 23, 2017, by

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state will receive nearly $400,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a multi-state probe into the discounter’s pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.

Target’s breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers. The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.

The settlement requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.

Schuette said Tuesday in a statement that the state’s proceeds from the settlement will go to its General Fund.

The settlement involves 47 states and the District of Columbia.

