Portage woman, 44, reported missing by police

PORTAGE, Mich. — Theresa Joan Lockhart, 44, was reported missing Tuesday by the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Police say that Lockhart left her home at about 10 p.m. May 18. The vehicle she left in was later found a few miles away, according to a release.

There has been no known contact with her since she left home, police said.

Lockhart is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.

She has family and friends in the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.