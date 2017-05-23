Save energy and money with an efficient system from West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning

Posted 12:05 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, May 23, 2017

When a person sits in their house and sitting in climate controlled comfort, chances are there's equipment in the basement doing all the work.

The systems from West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning can do more than just heat or cool the house, they can help with humidity, allergies, and save homeowners some serious money.

Todd took a tour of a customer's home to see how the whole system works.

West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning is located at 3640 Highland Drive in Hudsonville. For more information on their services or to schedule an appointment, call (616)-669-3961.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s