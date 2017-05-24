Teen gives performance on thrift store piano, patron catches it on video

Posted 7:08 AM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:16AM, May 24, 2017

FLINT, Mich. — A teen’s voice reverberated through a thrift store in Flint as she belted out a song on a donated piano, catching the attention of many patrons.

And customer, Connie White Hanson, caught it all on tape.

 

The singer is Genavieve Linkowski, who was just waiting for her mom to finish shopping, when she decided to put on a performance.

The video currently has close to 10,000 shares and over 1,000 comments on Facebook.

To hear more of Linkowski’s music visit her social media sites and YouTube channel.

  • Facebook: @GennaLaurenMusic
  • Instagram: @singer4jesus
  • Youtube: Genavieve Linkowski

 

