Art Van offering free American flag replacements this summer

WARREN, Mich. – Art Van Furniture stores are offering to replace your old American flags this summer, starting today.

The stores will retire your old American flags in a “dignified manner” and replace each new flag for free with a new one, according to a release from the Michigan company.

“The American flag is the symbol of our great country’s past, present and future and the brave individuals who have selflessly given of their lives to protect our freedom,” said Kim Yost, CEO of Art Van Furniture in the press release. “As our country celebrates our armed forces and veterans this Memorial Day, it is our goal to help ensure this staple of patriotic pride is being cared for appropriately and properly displayed in homes not only today, but every day.”

The “Red, White & Beautiful Flag Exchange” is available at all Art Van stores.