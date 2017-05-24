Commissioners vote against ordinance requiring large groups to register

Posted 12:40 AM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43AM, May 24, 2017

Day Without Immigrants Protest, Grand Rapids. 02/16/2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An ordinance that would require large gatherings in Grand Rapids to register was shot down by city commissioners Tuesday morning.

City commissioners unanimously voted down the proposal, which would require groups of 50 or more to send notice to the city prior to holding rallies, marches, parades, or other activities.

The proposal states the notice wouldn’t be a permit but an acknowledgment of what’s coming so the city can prepare. There would not be a fee attached to the notice.

>> READ: Expressive Activity Resolution

Since November 2016, there have been at least 40 demonstrations in Grand Rapids. The proposal was pitched to answer some frequently asked questions, such as “Do we need a permit?”; “Is an insurance certificate required?”; and “What about fees?”

The idea will likely be revised and presented again as an administrative policy.

 

