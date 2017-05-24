‘Joker’ lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI — A man with green hair and “Joker” tattoos on his face was arrested for pointing a loaded gun at drivers in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police arrested 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan on Tuesday, WSVN reported.

Sullivan has “Joker” written across half his forehead and “F*** Batman” on the other half.

According to the Miami Herald, Sullivan had a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with six live rounds in his pocket when officers confronted him.

Sullivan lives with his mother and listed his occupation as “tattoo model,” the paper reported.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. On Wednesday, his bond was set at $5,000.