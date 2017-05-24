× Officers respond to reports of an argument, man arrives at hospital with critical stab wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old male is in critical condition after he arrived at the hospital with a knife wound to the stomach late Tuesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. the Grand Rapids Police Department were dispatch to reports of an argument in the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW. However, shortly after responding officers were alerted to that the victim had arrived at the hospital already.

The incident is still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.