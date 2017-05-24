Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation & more to be discussed at Doctor Dialogues event tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pelvic floor weakness, pain and trauma can be caused by surgery, childbirth, adhesion, sexual abuse and pelvic fractures. Fortunately, pelvic floor rehabilitation is a treatment that can help women recover.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, along with physical therapist Emilee Van Hoven, talk about treatments available to women to help treat pelvic disorders.

Pelvic disorders are just one of the many topics to be discussed at Spectrum Health's Doctor Dialogue tonight. Those who attend will learn and be able to ask questions about their health including topics about sex, weight loss, heart health, and more.

Dr. Bitner will be teaching a seminar about healthy aging in women, and the steps they can take to keep feeling young.

Doctor Dialogue will be happening at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin College from 6 to 8:30 p.m. If you can't make it to the event, Spectrum Health will be streaming the discussion on Facebook Live.

The event is free, but registration is required and slots are filling up fast.