KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus Wednesday evening.

The road is shut down near W Michigan Avenue and South Street.

At least two people were taken away by ambulance. It isn’t clear how many people were in the car or on the bus when the crash happened.

Kalamazoo police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.