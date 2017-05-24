Wayne County teacher wins Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education

LANSING, Mich. -- A Wayne County teacher has won the Excellence of Education Award from the Michigan Lottery. Simta Darby was selected thanks to her dedication to her students at the Detroit Leadership Academy.

