LANSING, Mich. -- A Wayne County teacher has won the Excellence of Education Award from the Michigan Lottery. Simta Darby was selected thanks to her dedication to her students at the Detroit Leadership Academy.
Wayne County teacher wins Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education
-
Andrew Chapin wins the Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery
-
Portage teacher wins Excellence of Education Award from the Michigan Lottery
-
Excellence in Education: Danielle LaJoye keeps her students moving
-
Teacher blends classwork and farming in Holland
-
Census estimates show western Michigan population rising
-
-
Changes in Medicaid distributions worry school districts
-
Ex-Spartan football player returned to Michigan in sex case
-
Montague teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving student
-
Ferris State University pays tribute to fallen police sergeant Collin Rose
-
Montague teacher facing sex crime charges turns self in
-
-
Teacher fired after photo shows her dragging student down hallway
-
Betsy DeVos confirmed as Secretary of Education; VP Pence casts deciding vote
-
State drops planned A-F grades for schools