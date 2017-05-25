Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus has apparel for every summer activity and occasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus offers more than just the equipment need to take part in summer activities, they've also got the fashion to help customers do it in style.

Whether people are just hiking, swimming, or just living the outdoor lifestyle, they have a huge selection of clothing that is activity specific or reflects a personal sense of style.

Jill Jacobson, along with a few models, showed off everything from hiking gear, to beach wear, to casual outfits that are available at Bill and Paul's Sporthous.

On Thursday, June 1, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus will be having a special clothing sale from 4 to 8 p.m. At the Pick a Daisy event, customers can earn up to 50 percent off clothing purchases, while being served refreshments.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on this event and their products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.