British police, army respond to Manchester alert

Posted 6:16 AM, May 25, 2017, by
Breaking Now

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British police say officers and the army are responding to an incident at a college in Trafford, a district near Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed reports that an army bomb disposal team was at the scene Thursday. The force said it was too early to say whether the alert is linked to its investigation into the Manchester bomb attack.

It said several roads were closed and officers were “currently assessing the situation.”

