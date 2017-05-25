Ford to replace product chief in management shuffle

Posted 9:41 AM, May 25, 2017

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 11: The Ford exhibit is shown on the first day of media preview days at the 2016 North American International Auto Show on January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The NAIAS runs from January 11th to January 24th and will feature over 750 vehicles and interactive displays. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A person briefed on the matter says Ford Motor Co. will announce a management shakeup Thursday that includes replacement of its global product development chief.

The person says Vice President of Global Purchasing Hau Thai-Tang will take over product development from Raj Nair. The person says Nair will stay on in another unidentified key management role. He’s also Ford’s chief technical officer.

The person requested anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made.

Ford is playing catch-up in the subcompact SUV and small pickup markets which have grown recently. Many of its cars and SUVs have become old compared with competitors.

The change is among the moves expected as new CEO Jim Hackett tries to reorient the company. The company announced Monday that Hackett would replace Mark Fields.

