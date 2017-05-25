Jogger critically injured after being hit by car

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Bentheim woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car while jogging in Allegan County.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on 142nd Avenue at 38th Street. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department says in a release that the woman was jogging with a friend when the two ran across the road.

Witnesses told investigators that it appeared the two did not look before crossing the street and the driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting the woman, according to a release. The woman’s friend crossed the road first and the woman was hit as the car was slowing down.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and as of Thursday remains in critical condition.