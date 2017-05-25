Kalamazoo deputies find ‘small IED’ near Climax Twp. lake

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in figuring out who made and who placed a small improvised explosive device near La Ferre Lake last week.

Deputies say they were called to the lake on May 19 on a report of a suspicious object. They identified it as a small IED and called the Kalamazoo Public Safety Bomb Squad to remove the object.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information as to who made the device or who placed it at the lake should call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8723 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.