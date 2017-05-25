Man convicted of murder in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man was convicted for the shooting death of Charles Cuti last year.

Muskegon County prosecutors say Jaylan Deshawn Traviss, 21, was found guilty of first degree murder, armed robbery, and using a weapon to commit a crime. He faces a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, per state statute.

Cuti was 23 when he was found dead April 2, 2016, in a parking lot outside Sam’s Drink All Party store at 1500 S. Getty St. Traviss was arrested in Ohio just a few weeks later.

Sentencing for Traviss is expected to happen in June.