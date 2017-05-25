× Police respond to shots fired, find shattered window at home in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — After reports of several gunshots in the 2400 block of 31st Street SW in Wyoming, police offers responded to find a shattered window that appeared to be damaged by a bullet.

The call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and according to the homeowner of the damaged window they didn’t see any suspects following the sound of gunshots.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.