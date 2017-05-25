Police respond to shots fired, find shattered window at home in Wyoming

Posted 10:40 AM, May 25, 2017, by

WYOMING, Mich. — After reports of several gunshots in the 2400 block of 31st Street SW in Wyoming, police offers responded to find a shattered window that appeared to be damaged by a bullet.

The call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and according to the homeowner of the damaged window they didn’t see any suspects following the sound of gunshots.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s