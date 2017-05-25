× Video shows bus crash in Kalamazoo where driver lost leg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Dashcam from a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicle shows a devastating crash from Wednesday night.

Warning – video is graphic:

The crash happened where W. Michigan Avenue, Oakland Drive and South Street meet. The video shows the light has turned green and the bus and other vehicles start going when the car comes from the left and collides with the bus.

The bus driver was seriously injured and officials say she lost part of her leg in crash. Four other passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The condition of the driver in the car is unknown. That person was reportedly unconscious after the crash.

Police say that speed was likely a factor in the crash.