1 in 5 Marathon Relay this weekend

May 10, 2016, Grand Rapids, Mich. – This year, one in five adults will experience a mental illness—and with early intervention, the devastating effects can be prevented. That’s the annual mission behind the Hope Network One in Five Marathon Relay.

The One in Five Marathon Relay brings runners of different ages, backgrounds, and skill levels together to complete a full marathon in teams of five. The first four runners complete a 5-mile loop, while the last runner, representing the one in five facing the challenge of a mental illness, takes on a more challenging 6.2-mile route.

New this year, the Hope Network One in Five Virtual 10K invites anyone, anywhere, to lace up and virtually join the cause from anywhere in the world. Whether your motivation is competition- or cause-related, join with runners nationwide as we take a run at mental illness and its devastating effects.

All proceeds from this event will once again support Hope Network mental health programming. Last year’s event raised funds for early intervention programming, as well as Hope Network services for those currently battling mental illness.

“We know, without a doubt, that early intervention is critically important for people facing a wide variety of mental health challenges,” said Phil Weaver, President of Hope Network. “Our goal with the 1 in 5 is rooted in education. We want to educate people on how to recognize signs and symptoms, show people what to do to provide meaningful help for those who need it, and create opportunities to advocate for people working to overcome the often overwhelming challenges of mental illness.”

Participants can register their 5-person relay teams in one of five divisions: Open, Corporate, Non-profit, Public Safety or Military. The race course runs through the bike paths in Millennium and Johnson Parks in Walker, Michigan, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016.

To register for the Hope Network One in Five Marathon Relay, or to volunteer, visit http://1in5marathonrelay.com/.

To register for the Hope Network One in Five Virtual 10K, visit http://www.1in5relay.com/virtual.