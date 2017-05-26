American Char: your taste buds will thank you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As soon as word gets around FOX 17 that Chef Len with American Char is going to be at the station, they flock from every corner of the building to get a taste of his fresh-from-the-smoker beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs or chicken. Not to mention, his made-from-scratch sides he brings along such as potato salad, mac 'n cheese, or Spicy Slaw just to name a few. As if the meat alone isn't savory enough, you can slather it with one of his specialty sauces. Tell him you want Leigh Ann Towne's favorite, the #22 Charbeque, a special seasoned mayo white BBQ. It is absolutely amazing!

American Char is in the tiny town of Drenthe, Mich., 6394 Adams St., but has people flocking from all over. It's common to find a line out the door. On top of the delicious main dishes you'll want to save some room for the many flavors of Sherman's Ice Cream, based out of South Haven. Just one of the many examples of how Chef Len is very good about using Michigan products in his restaurant.

Currently, he has a food truck being built that you will see around West Michigan.

American Char is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Noon until 9p.m. on Saturdays. (Closed Sundays and Mondays)

Need some catering for a wedding, graduation, office party or other event? Chef Len does that, too! Go ahead and give him a call at (616) 688-7400 or find them on Facebook.