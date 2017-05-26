Chicago Cubs channel their inner Anchorman on trip to west coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was only a matter of time before something like this would happen again. Just like before, it was all about fashion.

Per the edict of manager Joe Maddon, the Cubs dressed for their road trip to Los Angeles in outfits similar to the ones worn for the "Anchorman" movies released in 2004 and 2013.

After the team's 5-1 win over the Giants, they walked out to the busses wearing their best 70's attire. They'll wear this on the plane to Los Angeles where they will play the Dodgers in a three-game series this weekend. When they return next week after a series against the Padres, they'll wear the "Anchorman" clothes again.