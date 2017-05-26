Elementary school paraprofessional suspended after child abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Another educator is suspended from Grand Rapids Public Schools this week after a separate incident with child abuse allegations.

Camilia Butler says a paraprofessional in her daughter's second-grade classroom at Mulick Elementary School abused her nine-year-old at least three times since the fall. Friday Butler marched with about a dozen others outside of the school with signs chanting, "Justice for Kissy," her daughter's nickname.

Butler says her daughter Shamarkiss Butler has cerebral palsy, seizures and takes medication that can affect her mood and behavior. Last Friday marked a third alleged incident when Butler says her daughter came home upset, saying the paraprofessional choked her then threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

"Fight for your children," said Butler.

"If they tell you something is happening at school, don’t overlook it. It doesn’t matter if the school don’t believe you, if the board don’t believe you, that’s their job to stick together; but as a community, it’s our job to stick together."

Since Monday GRPS Communications Director John Helmholdt says that paraprofessional has been suspended with pay pending their investigation. He tells FOX 17 these are "rare and isolated incidents they take very seriously."

Butler says she wants answers and wants this educator banned from working with children.

"This teacher that abused my child, she’s on suspension with paid leave," said Butler, "that’s not acceptable."

"I don’t want her to work with no children ever again. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if years come along and I find out that she has hurt another child. I couldn’t sleep."

Earlier this week a teacher was suspended with pay from GRPS after separate child abuse allegations involving a child in special education.