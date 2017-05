Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Six different Griffins scored goals as they beat San Jose 6-2 in game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Griffins trailed 1-0 after the 1st period but scored 4 unanswered goals and cruised to the win.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Grand Rapids, with a win the Griffins advance to the Calder Cup Final for the 1st time since winning it all in 2013.