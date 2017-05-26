Greenville raises thousands of dollars for beloved military man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greg Krause said he’ll never forget the phone call that changed his life. He was working at the National Guard in Montague on May 17 when someone told him that his house burned down.

“The kitchen was on fire,” said Krause during an interview in front of the camper where his family is staying. “It started because the compressor in the bottom of the fridgerator shorted and started burning the house.”

The kitchen and dining room were a total loss he said. The smoke from the flames destroyed the rest of the house. But fortunately his family made it out okay.

“It was pretty treacherous,” said Krause. “I dealt with it as best I could.”

And so did the community. When his coworkers at the EZ Mart heard the news, they immediately began raising money for him and his family. They set up a collection box on the counter in their store and people donated money as they came in and out.

“We have the best customers period,” said Krause. “They have the biggest heart. Altogether they donated over $1,826 in 7 days.”

Krause said he's going to use the money for a downpayment on a home in Cedar Springs. He's overwhelmed with the generosity from the community. Neighbors and others in Greenville not only donated cash but also clothing, stuffed animals and other necessities.

“They’re the best community there is,” said Krause. “It was a big load off of our shoulder that's for sure.”