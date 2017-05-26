How saving 10% can make your money grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unfortunately bad and unexpected events happen in life, and in most cases those bad situations cost money.

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network says in order to avoid being in a bad financial situation, it's a good idea to have at least $5000 in a savings account for emergencies. However not many people have this much money in their savings and checking account, leaving them in a tight spot when those unexpected events happen.

The best way to start an emergency savings fund is by putting 10 percent of each paycheck into a savings account. While for some it may not seem like much, but overtime their savings will grow into a $5000 safety net.

