Morning Buzz: Memorial Day Travel Forecast

1. Lots of people are starting to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts that more than one million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more this weekend.

They’re expected to see the highest volume of travel in Michigan in more than 10 years.

More than 60,000 people in Michigan also plan to fly, and more than 50,000 plan to use other modes of transportation, including trains and cruises.

According to Trip Advisor, next week is expected to be one of the least expensive weeks for travel.

2. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is adding live music to the golf tournament.

The band 3 Doors Down, which has already impressed President Donald Trump, will headline the June 17 concert. The band is one of the few acts that agreed to perform at Trump’s inauguration in January.

The event’s first concert will follow tournament play during Live at the Grand Taste at Blythefield Country Club.

The concert is free for all Saturday ticket holders or $10 at the gate. Tickets are limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will feature 144 of the best women golfers in the world June 13 through 18.

3. Kent County Health Department’s new program will provide people with fresh produce from local farmers markets.

Project Fresh is meant to provide people with fresh fruits and veggies.

To take part, people must be part of the WIC program, and need to attend a 15 to 20 minute class about the program. The class will include nutritional tips and recipes, and attendees will get five coupons for the farmers markets.

The program runs through October 31.

4. The makers of Skittles and Starburst are looking to spice things up with their candies.

Wrigley announced the candies will get a spicy kick of “sweet heat” in December. The new candies will come with a black wrapper and a fiery new logo.

They were recently showcased in an industry expo in Chicago.

5. Holland America is joining the growing list of cruise lines offering voyages from the United States to Cuba.

People can now book a trip with the Seattle-based company for nearly the dozen sailings it will make to the island nation from Lauderdale, Florida.

The Obama Administration loosened restrictions on travel to Cuba in 2016, though U.S. visitors still are limited in the activities they are allowed to do.

Fares for the cruise line, which begin sailing in December, start at $899 per person.