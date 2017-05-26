Paper says Kushner sought secret Russia channel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reports that Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. has told his superiors that he and Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin in December.

Kushner is Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a trusted adviser to the president.

The Post report cites anonymous U.S. officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

The newspaper says Ambassador Sergei Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for their discussions, apparently to make them more difficult to monitor. The Post says Kislyak was reportedly “taken aback” by the suggestion.

The White House in March confirmed that Kushner and the ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Kislyak at Trump Tower in December.

